Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

