Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 4,994 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

