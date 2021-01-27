Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,864. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

