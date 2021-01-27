Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $248.68

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $248.68 and traded as high as $277.40. Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) shares last traded at $274.00, with a volume of 722,453 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

