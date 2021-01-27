Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 7,339,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,761,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $23,559,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 108,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 299,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

