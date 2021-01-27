Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

BBVA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,646. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

