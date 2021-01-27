Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Up 5.4%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $188.87 and last traded at $181.24. Approximately 1,406,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 515,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14,461.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.