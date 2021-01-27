Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 2,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.