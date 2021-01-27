Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,674,563. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

