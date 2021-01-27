Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,890 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 2,127,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,674,563. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $259.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

