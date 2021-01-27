Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years.

BOTJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

