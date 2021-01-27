Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Banner reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Banner by 14.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 223,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. 9,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,491. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

