Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 2.4%

Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21. 487,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 341,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.15 million and a P/E ratio of -14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

About Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

