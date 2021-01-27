Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 10.4%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares fell 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $43.03. 4,393,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,675,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

