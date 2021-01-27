Barclays Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) received a €2.40 ($2.82) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.16 ($2.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

