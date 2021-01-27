Barclays Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €85.29 ($100.34) on Wednesday. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.18.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

