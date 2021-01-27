Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
QUILF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Wednesday. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79.
About Quilter
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.