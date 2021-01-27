Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QUILF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Wednesday. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

