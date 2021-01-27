Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 70.71% from the stock’s current price.
B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
NYSE:B traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 101,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.