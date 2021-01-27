Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 70.71% from the stock’s current price.

B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE:B traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 101,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 285.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

