Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 5.5%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 32,529,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 21,207,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

