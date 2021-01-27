Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 5.5%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 32,529,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 21,207,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
