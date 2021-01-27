BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.91 ($81.07).

Shares of BAS traded up €0.71 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €65.24 ($76.75). 2,553,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion and a PE ratio of -30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.99. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.24 ($81.46).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

