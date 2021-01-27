BASIC Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $3.04 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00130635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00285335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036450 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,007,658,513 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

