Basid Coin Price Tops $1.18 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Basid Coin token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $672.05 million and $2.22 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00051278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00134659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00301524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,852,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

