Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 6.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 8,202,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,836,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,700,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
