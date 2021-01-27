Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BAMXF):
- 1/25/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 1/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “
- 1/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/17/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 12/11/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
