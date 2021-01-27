Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock traded up €1.87 ($2.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.08 ($84.80). 2,034,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.63 and its 200 day moving average is €64.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

