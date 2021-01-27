Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €1.87 ($2.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €72.08 ($84.80). 2,034,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

