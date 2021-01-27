Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Down 5.4%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $39.24. 571,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 374,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.03.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,755 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $13,967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $9,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 85.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.