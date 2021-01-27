Beaxy Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $792,009.98 and approximately $179.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00895718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.00 or 0.04410594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.