Beer Money Price Hits $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $334,868.69 and $5,141.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00898247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.92 or 0.04502064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018051 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

