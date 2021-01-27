Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $302,005.70

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $302,005.70 and approximately $93,234.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 253,355,764 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

