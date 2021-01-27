Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.01

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $17.06. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 41,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $198.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.