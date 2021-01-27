BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Down 8.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s share price fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.38. 1,561,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,255,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLU. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

The company has a market cap of $264.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 57.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

