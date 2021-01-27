Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,655.66

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,655.66 and traded as high as $2,881.00. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) shares last traded at $2,782.00, with a volume of 387,335 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,378.33 ($44.14).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,907.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,655.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82.

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total transaction of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

