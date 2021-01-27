Benchmark Protocol (MARK) One Day Volume Tops $222,861.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 125% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $222,861.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00005194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00296518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00070669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036731 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 13,115,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,064,449 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

