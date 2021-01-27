Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were down 8.5% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Benefitfocus traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 761,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 290,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.7% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 305,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 198,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.