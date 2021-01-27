Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.36. 889,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 809,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
