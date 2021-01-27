Beowulf (BWF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.14 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $41,631.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00131155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00286641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00068821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

