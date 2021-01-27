Berenberg Bank Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer cut eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

EGAN opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eGain by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 96,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

