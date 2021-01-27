Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Ryanair by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 681,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,455 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Ryanair by 1,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

