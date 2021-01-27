Berenberg Bank Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

SHL stock opened at €44.62 ($52.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.62 and its 200 day moving average is €40.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

