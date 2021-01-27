Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SCFLF stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $8.28.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.