Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBLUY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SBLUY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 2,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

