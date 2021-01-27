BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00905419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.06 or 0.04410985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017784 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.