BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 5.2%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 93,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 154,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) Company Profile (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

