Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Dariush Ajami Sells 10,000 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.08. 9,378,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -426.84 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYND. UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

