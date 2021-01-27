Bfsg LLC Buys 129,118 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

