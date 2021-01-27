Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

