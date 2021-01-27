Bfsg LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

