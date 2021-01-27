Bfsg LLC Sells 3,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

