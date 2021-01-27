BHPCoin Market Capitalization Tops $12.77 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

